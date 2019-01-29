TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) - The father of the pregnant woman murdered while driving for Lyft described her as a "loving mother" who wanted the best for her kids.
Kevin Manuel said he's struggling to understand why his 39-year-old daughter, Kristine Howato, was brutally murdered.
Manuel said she is Native American and a single mom. In addition to being in the third trimester of her pregnancy, Howato also had a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old.
Howato was driving for Lyft early Sunday morning when she was brutally stabbed repeatedly while inside and outside of her SUV at a Tempe apartment complex.
Manuel said Howato will be missed and is sad he'll never get to see his unborn grandchild.
Police say Fabian Durazo, 20, admitted to stabbing Howato to death and then stealing her SUV. He was arrested about 25 miles from the Arizona-California border.
Investigators believe Durazo intended to steal a vehicle when he called Lyft.
"He ended up killing her in the process of stealing the vehicle," Sgt. Ron Elcock of the Tempe Police Department said the day after the murder.
