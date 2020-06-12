BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Adrian Walker is still coming to grips with the news that his 16-year-old daughter is dead. On May 22, a body was found on the median along Interstate 10 in Buckeye just west of Watson Road. Authorities later identified the body as Anaiah Walker.
"I just broke down, began to cry, yell, started hitting walls. I am not an angry person but to hear your child is gone, is just heartbreaking," said Adrian.
Adrian Walker said Anaiah Walker had a troubling past. Back in 2018, he said she was caught in the grip of human trafficking. Anaiah escaped and went into a group home, but she ran away in December.
"She ended up going back to that lifestyle and unfortunately ending in her demise," said Adrian Walker.
Now, Adrian Walker hopes by speaking out, he can prevent other parents from experiencing his pain. He is encouraging parents to monitor their children's social media and talk to them about threats online and on the streets.
"Education is key. Educate yourself, educate your children on the dangers of what is going on," said Adrian Walker. "Be the parent that you know that you are. Don't be afraid to put a little pressure on them."
According to the autopsy report, the cause of death was "high-velocity impact." Buckeye police said they are calling it a death investigation and not ruling anything out. No arrests have been made.