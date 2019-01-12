PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Family of the man shot and killed by Phoenix Police do not deny he had run into trouble.
Police said Jacob Harris pulled a gun on them following an armed robbery on Jan. 11.
[ORIGINAL STORY: PD: Armed robbery suspect shot by Phoenix police officers; 3 others in custody]
Harris’ father told Arizona’s Family he had no idea his son ran in such a dangerous circle.
According to Roland Harris Jr., Harris had just applied for a job and had been teaching basketball to kids. The 19-year-old was also hoping to provide for his two young children.
All of Harris’ efforts came to an end on Friday morning with a police confrontation that took away his life.
[RELATED: PD: 14-year-old boy among three arrested after deadly officer-involved shooting in west Phoenix]
“My son wouldn't have shot at them,” Roland Harris Jr. insisted. “It’s not in him. He's not a gang member."
Harris’s father said police gave him three different versions of what happened to him.
His father maintained that lethal force should have never been considered.
“(Police) got the bulletproof vests on, (they) got the bulletproof vehicles... why are you shooting?" he asked.
Then there is the issue of Harris’ accomplices, all of whom are believed to committed a series of robberies with him.
In the aftermath of the shooting, they have each been charged with first degree murder over Harris’.
“They didn't murder him,” said Harris Jr. “The Phoenix Police officers are the ones who took his life."
It is still not known if there is body camera footage of the incident. Should there be such video, Harris’s father insists he wants to see it to know exactly what led up to his son's death.
“I'm not saying ‘charge the officers with murder,’ I just want a thorough investigation."
