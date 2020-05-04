PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have arrested the father of a 10-year-old boy who was shot at a north Phoenix apartment complex Monday morning.
According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, the shooting happened near 15th and Peoria avenues at around 6:30 a.m.
The father of the child, 47-year-old Jason J. Wroten, told police that the boy was hit by a bullet in a drive-by shooting. He told officers that a vehicle drove into the apartment complex and fired three shots towards them, one of the bullets hitting the boy. Fortune said upon investigating, detectives were not able to find any evidence of a drive-by shooting.
According to court documents, while police investigated the scene, there were no bullet strikes, no spent casings, and no additional calls of shots fired in the area. There were people outside at the time of the shooting but none of them saw or heard anything. Police then interviewed family members who said they didn't know of any gun in the apartment.
Police then served a search warrant for the apartment and found a gun with several loaded magazines and one spent casing in a safe in Wroten's bedroom, according to court documents.
Wroten was interviewed at the Phoenix Police Headquarters where he continued with his original story about a drive by shooting. Wroten later changed his story, admitting he thought he heard gunshots outside of his apartment that led to him to getting his gun from the safe. He said he was teaching his son how to use and load the gun.
Wroten told police his son was handing the gun back to him when the gun fired. He said he immediately called emergency personnel for help and returned the gun to the safe, documents state.
Police believe that he had several chances to share this version of the story but he chose not to because he is not supposed to be in possession of a gun due to a prior arrest for drugs, credit card theft leading him to serve a year in jail.
Police arrested Wroten on charges of endangerment and weapons violations.
The boy was in surgery for several hours following the incident with life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive.