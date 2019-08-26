PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Peoria police arrested a father after investigators said he left his one-year-old boy in a hot car parked at a Peoria apartment complex.
Police said 31-year-old Juan Rodriguez faces one count of child abuse and two counts of endangerment.
Even though the sun wasn't up, outside temperatures at that time were in the 90s.
According to court paperwork, Peoria firefighters took a temperature reading of 93 degrees inside the car.
Peoria police officer John Antrim said the boy was "sweaty," but "alert and conscious."
"This could've ended a lot worse," said Antrim.
Investigators haven't determined how long the boy was inside the hot car.
He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.
This all started around 1 a.m. Monday.
Officers responded to a welfare check at an apartment complex parking lot near 107th and Olive avenues.
"The boy's mother called police, because she was concerned about her son's safety," explained Antrim.
She didn't know where he was and was "distraught."
According to the family, the boy's father told said he dropped his son off at the son's grandmother's house, but he wasn't there.
[WATCH: Father arrested after child found left in car in Peoria]
When officers arrived, police said Rodriguez first denied he had the child.
Officers later found the boy found unattended in a car.
Antrim said the boy was strapped in his car seat, the car wasn't on, the windows were up, and the doors unlocked.
Police say the child was responsive and alert and was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.
[VIDEO: Initial court appearance for Peoria dad accused of leaving baby in car]
According to court paperwork, Rodriguez told them conflicting stories.
The documents state he first told police he didn't have the boy, then admitted to leaving the boy in the car because he had to use the restroom, then "acknowledged he consumed alcohol and stated he intended to drive the victim to the mom's residence."
Rodriguez was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail, but was released on his own recognizance. He's due back in court Sept. 9.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation, and charges may be added or amended.