PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A father has been arrested after police say his child was left in a car in Peoria.

Sometime after midnight, police say officers responded to a check welfare call near 107th and Olive avenues for a child believed to be in the care of his father.

[WATCH: Father arrested after child found left in car in Peoria]

When officers arrived, police say they found the child in a car.

Police say the child was responsive and alert and was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

They don't know how long the child was in the car or how hot it was inside. Temperatures outside around midnight were in the mid-to-low 90s.

Police say the father, who hasn't been identified, was placed under arrest. His charges are currently unknown.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No further details were released.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you