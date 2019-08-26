PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A father has been arrested after police say his child was left in a car in Peoria.
Sometime after midnight, police say officers responded to a check welfare call near 107th and Olive avenues for a child believed to be in the care of his father.
[WATCH: Father arrested after child found left in car in Peoria]
When officers arrived, police say they found the child in a car.
Police say the child was responsive and alert and was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.
They don't know how long the child was in the car or how hot it was inside. Temperatures outside around midnight were in the mid-to-low 90s.
Police say the father, who hasn't been identified, was placed under arrest. His charges are currently unknown.
The investigation remains ongoing.
No further details were released.