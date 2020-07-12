GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people are dead after getting hit by a car in Glendale Sunday night. It happened near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 7:30 p.m.
Police say a man and a woman were riding bikes in the area when they got struck by a car. They both died shortly after.
Police have identified bicyclists as 61-year-old Robert Martin Strickbine and his 13-year-old daughter, Kalley, was the other victim.
The driver of the car stayed and is cooperating with authorities. Whether impairment or speed are factors in this collision is unknown at this time.
Stay with Arizona's Family for the latest on this incident.