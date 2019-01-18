Two members of a family of four are dead and the other two are in the hospital after a semi veered into a pickup truck in west Phoenix Friday afternoon.

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A father and his 8-year-old daughter were killed Friday after a semi crashed into a truck carrying a family of four, firefighters say.

A mother and her young son were also ejected and injured, according to the Phoenix Fire Department. At last check, they reportedly were in critical condition.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. near 71st Avenue and W. Buckeye Road

According to the Phoenix Police Department, the semi was westbound on Buckeye Road when it veered into oncoming traffic. 

Investigators do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash and are trying to determine if some kind of distraction might have been.

The semi truck also caught fire.

Police say a second pickup truck was involved, as well, but nobody in that vehicle was hurt.

We will update this story as we learn more.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.