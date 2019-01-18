PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A father and his 8-year-old daughter were killed Friday after a semi crashed into a truck carrying a family of four, firefighters say.
A mother and her young son were also ejected and injured, according to the Phoenix Fire Department. At last check, they reportedly were in critical condition.
The crash happened around 4 p.m. near 71st Avenue and W. Buckeye Road.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, the semi was westbound on Buckeye Road when it veered into oncoming traffic.
Investigators do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash and are trying to determine if some kind of distraction might have been.
The semi truck also caught fire.
Police say a second pickup truck was involved, as well, but nobody in that vehicle was hurt.
We will update this story as we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.