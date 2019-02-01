PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Authorities are investigating a fatal rollover crash on the Loop 202 freeway near the Loop 101 transition in Tempe.
Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say one person died.
Our Lyons News Chopper flew over the scene around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
The westbound Loop 202 ramp to the northbound Loop 101 freeway is closed for the investigation. Officials with DPS say there will be an extended closure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.