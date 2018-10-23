(3TV/CBS 5) - A fast-moving storm system triggered floods in the west Valley, causing some motorists to become stranded Tuesday evening.
Rescue crews responded to motorists in need of help as their vehicles became stuck in rising flood waters near 103rd Avenue and Mountain View Road in Sun City. At least two cars were stranded.
"You couldn’t tell it was raining and hailing so hard so I couldn’t really see there was deep water, so I went across the green belt and started floating away," said Donna, the owner of a Camaro that got stuck, who didn't want to give us her last name. She said she and her 84-year-old mom had to climb out the windows.
"Total panic when you're with someone who's 84 and can't swim, and the water’s coming up over the windows," said Donna. She said despite everything, she and her mom are doing well tonight.
"She lives in assisted living, but she's home in her pajamas and dry so she's ok," Donna said.
Similar flooding was also reported in multiple parts of the Valley.
On Tuesday evening, MCSO deputies on scene advised motorists in low-lying cars to turn around if they encounter flood waters.
Late afternoon storms brought hail, lightning, heavy downpours and a dust storm within a short period.
The storms are expected to weaken in the overnight hours, with sunny and warmer conditions expected on Wednesday.
