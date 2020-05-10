PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A fast moving fire ripped through a West Phoenix home Sunday morning, forcing firefighters to issue an emergency mayday call when a firefighter was briefly unaccounted for on scene.
Phoenix fire crews got on scene near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road around 8:30 a.m., they found a single story home with heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the home.
Phoenix Fire's spokesman, Captain Kenny Overton, said firefighters moved quickly to attack the fire as winds were driving the flames towards nearby homes.
Fire crews were inside the house when "the fire flashed over" them which ultimately led to everyone getting out of the house.
After crews got out of the house a mayday call was issued after one firefighter was unaccounted for.
Overton says he was quickly located on another side of the home and the mayday was recalled.
There were no injuries reported at this fire.
A family of four according to COverton, have been displaced by the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.