PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Suns may not have a starting point guard, but they have a new hot dog for the fans.
The organization announced the latest dog to the food line up called "The Suns Spicy Chorizo Dog." It features Schreiner’s chorizo, black bean salsa, jack and cheddar cheese, fire-roasted green chilies, chipotle aioli and crispy tortilla strips.
It costs $9.
The Suns say SixthMan season ticket members selected the name of the new hot dog.
The signature dog will be available during the Phoenix Suns' 2018-19 season at various concession stands at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
The Suns' regular season tips off on Oct. 17, hosting the Dallas Mavericks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.