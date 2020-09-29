PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man accused of shooting and killing a player with the Arizona Rattlers is behind bars, but not on charges related to the athlete's murder. The case has stalled. Now, the family of 25-year-old Lance McDowdell wants to know why.

"It will be a year soon that my brother's been gone, and it seems like we're no closer to getting answers than we were that night," says Asia Atterberry, McDowdell's sister. "It's just so difficult and frustrating, it can't be put into words."

In December of 2019, the football player was found on the ground outside his apartment complex near 44th Street and Thomas Road in Phoenix. He had been shot multiple times and later died at the hospital.

Phoenix Police believe Christopher Ayers was the gunman. In court records, investigators said they found the murder weapon and Ayers' prints were on it. Police also said, in court papers, that cell phone data placed Ayers near the scene. By the end of January, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office told Phoenix police it needed more information to move forward.

It has now been eight months, and members of McDowdell's family worry they may never get justice. "All we want are some answers as to what happened to my brother, why it happened, and for the person that did it to be held accountable," says Atterberry.

Phoenix Police told Arizona's Family on Tuesday that detectives continue to work on the case.

Atterberry remembers her brother as a rising star achieving his dreams with the Arizona Rattlers. She says the family often re-watches his games.

"He was inspiration," Atterberry says. "He always encouraged people no matter what."

It's unclear whether McDowdell knew Christopher Ayers or what may have motivated the shooting. Ayers is in jail on unrelated charges.