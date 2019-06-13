PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department will be facing a $10 million lawsuit in connection with officers' response to a shoplifting call.
A notice of claim, which is a precursor to a lawsuit, was filed on Thursday morning.
The documents claim that Phoenix police officers engaged in police brutality and civil rights violations.
The incident happened on May 29.
[EXPLICIT: Notice of claim filed against Phoenix PD]
According to the claim, Dravon Ames and Iesha Harper, who is five months pregnant, didn't realize their 4-year-old took a doll from the Family Dollar Store at 36th Street and McDowell Road until they were in the car.
The family drove to a building near 32nd and Roosevelt streets, where their babysitter lived. A police car pulled up behind them with "no sirens or lights," court documents said.
[PREVIOUS STORY: Phoenix police investigating after officers accused of misconduct]
"We're talking about a little doll that's worth maybe $5 and the horrors that came from the overreaction to that," said former Arizona Attorney General Tom Horne, who is representing the family.
That's when the family claims an officer went up to Ames, who was in the driver's seat, pointed a gun at him and said, "I'm going to put a cap in your ass." The officer also said, "I'm gonna shoot you in your (expletive) face," the claim said.
Their 4-year-old and their 1-year-old children were in the backseat of the car.
The family claims the officer pulled Ames out of the car, kicked him in the right leg, and punched him in the back. Ames said he wasn't resisting.
[VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: Phoenix police officers under investigation for alleged misconduct]
"He kicked me pretty hard," said Ames. "I'm still limping."
The officer also pointed a gun at the mother and children inside, the claim said.
Ames and Harper claim they were put into handcuffs and that threats with profanity were made.
"They held guns on these little girls," said Rev. Jarrett Maupin, a civil rights activist. "They held guns on these two parents."
Some of the incident was caught on camera, but the family says five to 10 minutes went by from when officers first approached and when people started filming.
No arrests were made, and no one was charged.
"After this, me and my daughters will never be the same anymore or feel the same for police because it seems like every police is (sic) out for blood or something. We wasn't (sic) really doing anything," said Harper.
The claim says the car was impounded and Ames' injuries, due to the police brutality, are making him unable to work.
"They just tortured this... father sitting next to me," said Maupin.
The money is based on $2.5 million for each family member.
