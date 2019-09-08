PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is still coping with a tree falling through his room after dust and wind hit Arizona last Sunday.
A week later, his home near 36th Street and Thomas Road, remains damaged.
"I kinda woke up, and big chunks of my roof just smacked me in the face, and I freaked out and got up," said Juan Schoville. "I ran out of my room. I came out. The whole tree was through my house."
[WATCH: Tree falls through Phoenix home due to storm, family can't afford repairs]
Juan lives at the home with his grandma, Jackie.
The family says they called the fire department when it happened.
Thankfully, Juan is better. However, what they are suffering from is the expense for repairs that they can't afford.
"I didn’t know what to do," said Jackie. "I called the owner that I thought was the owner, and she said I was out of luck because she’s no longer the owner."
That owner told Arizona's Family she recently sold the house to a new owner.
Arizona's Family left a message for the new owner, asking if and when repairs will be made for Schoville and his grandma.
Right now, there's a hole in the roof, and the yard is full of debris.
The family worries more storms will come before they can fix the roof.
"A group of wires hanging in a metal encasing, hanging down. And there’s three holes in the ceiling. So, if it rains, I don’t know if it’s going to cause [like] an electrical fire or what because it’s gonna leak," said Schoville's grandma.