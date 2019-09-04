SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The family of a toddler who was accidentally killed while touring a Scottsdale fire station has reached a settlement with the City.
Authorities say 16-month-old Joey Reiss was with his parents on tour of the station Feb. 3, 2018, when he was crushed by an automatically-closing bay door.
Joey died from head and skull injuries at a hospital two days later.
The boy's parents filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the City of Scottsdale.
The lawsuit said that the fire department should have put signs, sounds or a barrier near the bay door to prevent such an accident.
At the time, Scottsdale officials disputed many of the factual and legal claims in the lawsuit. A statement from the City at the time stated: "While we remain sympathetic to the Reiss family’s loss, the city disputes many of the factual and legal claims in the lawsuit and will defend the matter accordingly."
The suit did not seek a specific damage amount, but a previous notice of claim filed against the City sought $9 million.
Now, the City of Scottsdale has agreed to pay the boy's parents $1.5 million to settle the lawsuit.
The family is still suing the company that makes those automatic doors used at firehouses across the country.
The City of Scottsdale says it does not plan to replace the bay doors at its firehouses.