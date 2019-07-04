GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Family and friends are grieving the loss of a young mother and her 4-year-old daughter, both of whom were shot and killed over the weekend.
Glendale police found the bodies of 23-year-old Selina Toyos and her daughter, Aleena, in their home near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around midnight on Sunday.
"We drop down to our knees, and it's a process," said Tina Eguirre, Toyos' mother and Aleena's grandmother. "If I would have seen this coming, I would have removed them quickly -- forcefully if I had to."
According to court documents, Brandon Torres lied to detectives about what happened. He initially told them someone broke into his house and held them all at gunpoint. He described a struggle with the so-called intruder and then told officers he left the scene because he was afraid the intruder would come back.
However, he did not tell anyone about the homicide until after about three hours. He also admitted to being afraid of calling the police because he's "seen ICE raids before."
When officers got into the home, they discovered that there were no signs of forced entry and no signs of a struggle. Torres also couldn't keep his story straight about what gun was used and where it was located, according to documents.
"Brandon, how dare you. How dare you do that. How dare you do that to that baby. She called you daddy, and you disrespected every [expletive] thing that she did," cried Eguirre. "She trusted you and she gave you a son and you spit on that. And I feel sorry for your family because you just ruined them."
Torres and Toyos had a 1-year-old son together. They were not married but had been dating for three years.
According to the police report, Toyos told a friend that Torres had an abusive streak and held a gun against her head before.
"We all lost something on both sides, and at this point in time, we need to come together and put the kids to rest and be about family," said Aleena's aunt, Monique Arriaga.
Family describes the mother and daughter as inseparable.
"They would have matching shoes and matching outfits, and they were just beautiful," said Eguirre. "Aleena's just a free spirit; she was just amazing. She held this family together and she's just, she's the brains of the operation."
"She was always there for anyone who needed help," said Toyos' best friend, Rosa Hernandez. "And Aleena, she was a great little girl. She was smart and had great manners. Her and my daughter were just like me and Selina; they were best friends."
The family is raising money for the two funerals through GoFundMe. They are also holding a car wash on Saturday, July 6, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.
