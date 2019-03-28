PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A grieving sister. A heartbroken mom.
Anna Dunton and Liza Wilson are absolutely devastated by the sudden death of their beloved RJ.
"I feel guilty," said Wilson. "As a mom, we protect our kids. That's our job. We do everything, and the one day he needed me the most to be there, I wasn't there."
R.J. Dunton was walking near his Phoenix apartment near 19th Avenue and Maryland Monday morning, when police said a homeless man punched Dunton in the face for no apparent reason.
Dunton reportedly fell back into the street and was run over by a car. He did not survive.
"I don't get how its fair that my brother cant breathe no more, and that I have to sit here and figure out my life, and figure out how I am going to move forward," said Anna Dunton.
The homeless man, Aaren Shivers, was arrested and charged with secsnd degree murder.
Shivers told police that Dunton said something to him and that's why he punched him.
But mom and sister aren't buying it.
They'll remember RJ as a kind, likable young man, who was determined to overcome every obstacle thrown at him.
Dunton suffered from depression and bi-polar disorder and spent time living on the street.
But the 23-year old had recently rented his own apartment, gotten a part time job, and was volunteering at a non-profit group helping teens in trouble.
"People always told him, you'll never have a job, never drive, never get anywhere, never be on your own, and always need somebody," said Anna Dunton. "His entire life was proving everybody wrong."
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Dunton's family with funeral expenses.
