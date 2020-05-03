PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A family is mourning the loss of a loved one that many may have seen at an Arizona Diamondbacks or Coyotes game.

His name was Eugene Geckler Jr. but you might know him as 'the beer man.' Last month, he died in a house fire that a woman is now facing charges for.

"Some people called him Geno, all the family called him Butch or Uncle Butchie, he was known as miller man, the beer man," said Michael Vilimek, Geckler's nephew.

Geckler worked for Crescent Crowning Distributing for nearly 30 years, handing out drinks at sports games. He was well-known for his big smile and welcoming presence. The type of man, his family said, that would always put others before himself.

"There's not a single person that we would meet that wouldn't love him," said Tiffany Canada, Gecklers niece. On April 25, Geckler's house caught fire, he and his dog didn't make it out alive.

"It was one of the hardest things I've ever been through," said Vilimek. Jamie Fillmore was arrested after police said she admitted responsibility for the flames. In an interview with investigators, Fillmore who's homeless said she was smoking drugs on the side of Geckler's house with a propane torch. She told police the fire started when she didn't fully extinguish the torch and left it by her futon.

"He would let her come and go," said Vilimek. "Store some stuff as she pleased and before he knew it, she had a cot there and he had too big of a heart to tell her to leave."

Now, Geckler's family hope you remember him by the person he was and not the tragedy that took his life.