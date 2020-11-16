TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After months of grieving, a cousin finally has some answers.

On July 26, Meg Epstein's cousin, Matthew Meisner, was out walking when he was shot and killed near McClintock and Hayden Lane, which is south of University Drive.

Tempe Police Department said officers arrested James Quintero and Corbin McNeil for the crime.

"The only answer that there is, is that everyone has a choice," said Epstein. "Everyone has a choice to choose good or evil, and these two boys chose to do evil."

The two arrested in Meisner's death are 16 years old, which only deepens the pain for the family.

"It's just a whole other level of evil, layered on top of the situation that is already awful," said Epstein.

She describes Meisner as funny, a hard worker and kind.

"He loved animals and people," said Epstein. "He was just kind of the quiet, shy guy who kept to himself but liked to cheer everyone up."

Even his first name meant something special to her.

"It means gift from God, so I like to think of, he was always there to calm," said Epstein.

Quintero and McNeil face a list of other charges, including murdering another person, kidnapping and robbery.

"They had demonic joy in going on this crime spree and reveling in the horror and violence they inflicted on others, and they need to pay for what they've done," said Epstein.

For Epstein, life in prison for the suspects only partially helps with the pain of life without her cousin.