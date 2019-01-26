PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Family members are mourning the loss of their loved one who was struck by two cars Tuesday in the roadway near Seventh Street and Glendale.
The victim was well-known Valley attorney John Bouma.
Bouma was a partner at Snell & Wilmer in Phoenix, and was the former president of the State Bar of Arizona. He was also as Jan Brewer's former attorney.
"They had a really funny relationship because they could banter back and forth and tease each other," said Bouma's daughter, Jennifer.
His family remembers him as a man of character who loved his wife, Bonnie.
"We know him as a dad with great morals and principles and the love he had for my mother, and it would have been 60 years [married] in August," said Jennifer.
Police said Bouma was in the road when he was hit by a truck Tuesday.
Officers said the impact pushed Bouma into traffic where he was struck again, this tie by a Jeep.
Bouma's wife came to the scene where officers broke the news to her.
"What happened to him? We all have theories," said Bonnie. "Maybe he might have dropped his billfold. Maybe he was on a diagonal and didn't see the car come."
Police said distracted driving, impairment, and speed weren't factors for the drivers.
Bouma's family said he may have been in a minor accident before this all happened, and that may have been the reason he was in the road.
"I think the accident was the reason he was crossing Seventh Street to talk to the guy," said Bonnie.
"He was an amazing man, and I’m sad, because not only was he my dad, but he was my best friend," said Jennifer.
