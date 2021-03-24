PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 13-year marriage ended in horror in north Phoenix. Police said the couple's daughter walked out of her room to see her mother with a gun, standing over her dying father. The victim's family told Arizona's Family that the suspect, Diane Smith, suffered from mental health issues that led to the fatal shooting of their loved one, her husband, Brandon Scott Smith, who they simply called Scott.

"He was silly and fun and nothing short of interesting," said Hollie San Julian, Scott's sister.

Police said Diane shot and killed him with an assault rifle inside their north Phoenix home early Sunday morning. The dog was fatally shot, too. Their 14-year-old daughter, Abbie, woke up to the sound of gunfire. The family said she applied pressure to her father's wound but he later died in the hospital.

"She adored him and even saw a speck of dry blood and tried to scrape it up and save it. She lost her puppy, her dad and mom," said San Julian. Court documents show that Diane told police she thought she shot two intruders. She said right before the shooting, her husband was outside with 15 people and she could hear them singing they were going to "shoot her and cut off her legs." Police documents show that detectives indicated that she could be mentally disturbed.

"You never want to think that something could end like this," said Thomas "Scooter" Smith, Scott's brother who wasn't totally surprised by this fatal shooting.

The family said Diane has had mental health issues for years and this past Christmas brought even more concern when family members received bizarre gifts. One package had a severed bird wing. They said it was from Diane.

"I felt that there was a curse put on us, which is crazy 'cause on the way here, my radiator blew and I had to find a ride here," said Thomas.

Now, the family is focused on the teenage daughter, Abbie, who lost both parents on that cruel Sunday morning.

"I just want him to know that his daughter is being cared for," said San Julian.

