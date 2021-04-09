PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The family of a Phoenix business owner is speaking out following the arrest of his alleged killer. John Weeks, 50, was shot and killed at his tow yard near 36th and Van Buren streets last Friday. Police say the suspect then stole a vehicle and took off. Phoenix Police arrested the suspect, Donovan Johnson, on Monday.
Relatives say AZ Metro Towing is a family business Weeks built from the ground up. Weeks' daughter arrived at the lot shortly after her father was attacked.
"He's the strongest person I know, and there wasn't anything I could do to help him," says Lexus Weeks. "He was a fantastic person. So many people are here, just today, to support him."
Lexus met with Arizona's Family on Friday joined by, what you might call, extended family. A group of tow truck operators described Weeks as a generous business owner and a mentor.
"I owe the man my life," says Otis Parrish. "Bottom line, if I had been there, this would not have happened."
Friends and family say Weeks enjoyed scuba diving and catching up with his daughter.
"He would just call me to see what I was doing," says Lexus. "Now my phone doesn't ring."
Weeks also has a teen son, but he was known for taking many people under his wing. Amanda Matuschak-Keesler says her uncle cared for her as one of his own.
"I watched my uncle work, sometimes, 7, 10 days straight," says Amanda. "I'd find him in the yard sleeping in that truck."
The family says Weeks had just purchased a flatbed truck to grow his business which employed and supported many relatives and close friends.
"He'd tell me everyday life is hard, but you have to work for what you want," says Lexus.
Only three months ago, Lexus lost her mother. Dealing with double heartbreak, Lexus is getting by with support from relatives and a strong will. It's something, she says, she learned from her father.
"I just can't give up," says Lexus. "He wouldn't want me to anyway."
Anyone who would like to help with unexpected expenses can donate here.
The family is also holding a memorial event Saturday night in honor of Weeks. The event will be on April 10 from 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM at 9044 W Union Hills Dr, Peoria.