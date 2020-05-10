TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5 ) -- Police said Joey DeLegge was shot and killed as he was trying to detain hit-and-run suspects on Friday night in Tempe.

"I wasn't believing what I was hearing," said Joey's father, Louis DeLegge. DeLegge is speaking to us from California, hundreds of miles from where his son, Joey, was killed in Tempe.

"Why would anyone want to hurt him?" asked DeLegge. "He had no enemies. Everyone liked him."

+2 Man shot, killed while trying to detain hit-and-run suspects in Tempe A man was shot and killed Friday evening in Tempe after he tried to help people involved in a car crash.

Joey witnessed a suspected hit-and-run crash at Scottsdale Road and Playa Del Norte Drive on Friday night in Tempe. Right after the wreck, police said five people got out of the car and ran away. Joey caught up to three of them in a parking lot. Police said Joey showed a gun and told the suspects to sit on the curb, and he dialed 911. That's when officers said a 17-year-old who was also in the crash, confronted Joey in the parking lot and shot and ultimately killed him.

"He didn't like to see injustice. He didn't like to see anything suffer," said DeLegge. "It really bothered him, so he took it upon himself to do whatever he could, and he'd do it to the maximum."

Criminal defense attorney Jason Lamm said Joey thought he was doing something good and it ended up costing him his life.

"If he would have called police and tell them he saw a hit-and-run, they would have told him to take down a license plate," said Lamm. "You're not authorized to use force or deadly force for a misdemeanor, so respectfully he was legally in the wrong."

Investigators still charged the teen that shot and killed Joey. He's facing several felony charges, including second-degree murder.

Joey's father now wants his son's body back home. "We just want to bring him home. He's far away from us in Tempe," said DeLegge. If you would like to help the family bring Joey back home, click here.