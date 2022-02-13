SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a crash at the intersection of Miller Road and McKellips Sunday morning in Scottsdale.
Scottsdale police tweeted around 3:30 a.m., confirming that the crash was deadly. Police say the crash involved six people in two vehicles. Officers confirmed 41-year-old Ross Farnsworth, who was known as Todd by friends and family, was killed in the crash. A few others, according to Scottsdale Police Sgt. Kevin Quon, were taken to a local hospital.
Todd's brother, Ashton, says Todd was heading home from a concert at WM Phoenix Open and called an Uber to take him home. Ashton says Todd was on the way to meet up with some friends when another driver t-boned the Uber he was in. Todd died at the scene.
Ashton says police on the scene told him the driver that slammed into the car was impaired. The family is frustrated Todd did the right things and got a ride home, but the other driver was careless.
"He was doing what he could to be responsible. Instead of like so many people who drink and drive, he went out of his way to get that Uber. It's the worst situation that could have possibly happened, Ashton said."
Todd was a father to two teenage kids and was an active person in the Mesa community. Ashton says they were business partners, but Todd was so much more. He was the go-to person in the family.
"Everybody knew they could go to Todd with their problems their hardships, and he was the best sounding board that anybody could ever have. He was just always happy. He was a positive guy, a good dad, and a great brother."
So far, no arrests have been made. Scottsdale Police is trying to figure out why the cars collided. The investigation is ongoing.