PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A story that is just hard to believe, a Phoenix tree worker is dead after hundreds of pounds of palm tree fronds crushed him to death. Family and friends told Arizona's Family he was a hard worker who did everything he could to take care of his loved ones.

"I couldn't like feel....that happened," 13-year-old Ender Barboza said. It's hard for him to get out the words, what would any teen say after their father suddenly died on the job.

"I didn't believe," said Barboza.

It happened last Tuesday, Phoenix Fire said Alfredo Barboza Saucedo was trimming a palm tree in a backyard of a home near 20th Street and Indian School Road when 700 pounds of palm fronds crushed him.

Firefighters finally got him down and he was pronounced dead. Barboza Saucedo's neighbor who knew him for two decades said he was great father to his three boys. Moving from Mexico for a better life, fixing up their humble home with his bare hands. For work, cleaning houses and landscaping in the brutal Arizona heat. Trimming palm trees for the last six years, from time to time bringing his sons so they could learn the tricks of the trade.

"He told us to just watch and warn," said Barboza. Even though it took his life, his hard work meant something. His son knows why his dad put in so many hours. "He just wanted us to be happy," said Barboza.

The family is raising money for funeral expenses, for more information click here.