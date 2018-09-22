A driver hit and killed a grandmother and her grandson on Friday night as the two were walking across 16th Street near Broadway.
Phoenix Police say 52-year-old Wanda Trujillo and 3-year-old Enoch Trujillo were not in the crosswalk at the time of the crash. Family said the two were on their way to a nearby gas station to get a snack.
"I screamed," Mary Casper, Enoch's aunt said. "I wanted to spend more time with him and I wanted to play cars with him and he loved playing cars. And I'll never get to do those things again with him."
Enoch's maternal grandmother, Priscilla Molina, said he loved Thomas the Train and ice cream.
"He was ready for school, he had his little backpack and everything," Molina said.
The family is now holding a raffle drawing and a car wash to raise money for the two funerals. The car wash starts at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 23 at 1109 S. 13th Place.
There is also a GoFundMe for Enoch.
Phoenix Police said witnesses saw an older model SUV leave the scene of the crash going northbound on 16th Street.
"Turn yourself in! Because you have kids, you have grandkids," Molina begged. "I left my heart where I had to identify my grandson. Please turn yourself in! Give us closure."
If you have any information about this crash, please call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S.
