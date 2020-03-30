PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Colleagues past and present are remembering Phoenix Police Cmdr. Greg Carnicle as a dedicated leader and mentor. The 56-year-old was killed Sunday while responding to a domestic dispute near 43rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road.

His family released the following statement.

“There are literally no words that can properly convey the incredible man our husband and father was. He was a selfless man who was always there for a neighbor, a friend, his brothers in blue, but mostly his family. He dedicatd his life to serve, protect, provide for, and love us. He was truly our hero and always will be. He touched many lives and many hearts have now been broken. We are beyond thankful for our community. We appreciate the outpouring of kind words and we hear your prayers. We know he will live on through the character and love he built in our family. We are strong because of him and we will do our best to live to the fullest to honor him.”

“My heart just dropped out of my chest,” said retired Phoenix Police Cmdr. Jeff Hynes. “I’m sure every retired officer, every current officer that’s out there, the same thing happens.”

Hynes retired from the Phoenix Police Department as a commander in 2011. He served alongside Carnicle.

“Greg was a cop’s cop, always was, right up to last night. He was out there doing it,” said Hynes.

Carnicle had chosen his assignment as duty commander watching over the city on nights and weekends and providing guidance and support to many officers. Hynes described the challenging role.

+2 Phoenix police ID suspect in shooting that killed commander, wounded 2 officers Phoenix police on Monday identified the man they say shot and killed a police commander and wounded two officers.

“You have a uniformed police commander out working the street,” said Hynes. “They are it. They are the ones who are in charge of the city. Any resources that are needed, anything that is significant, he is the one that makes the calls.”

Carnicle became a Phoenix Police officer at age 26. Like Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams, he had grown up with the police department.

“We definitely weren’t the most healthy eaters at the time,” joked Williams in a Facebook Live address Monday. She fondly recalled sharing dinner breaks with Carnicle during their time with the Maryvale precinct.

“Hard charger, always all in with the job even when he was in the property management bureau, I can remember that,” said Williams.

Britt London, President of the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association, recalled his experience working under then-Sgt. Carnicle. London said years ago. He blew off his shift when his 2-year-old daughter was rushed to the hospital for an emergency. He was sure he would lose his job that day, said London, but Carnicle “showed up at the hospital with a teddy bear.”

London said Carnicle was a tough boss to work for, but he showed a lot of compassion.

Carnicle leaves behind a long list of peers and police members who looked up to him. Now their thoughts are with the Carnicle family.

“This is truly going to be the longest day of their lives and our hearts and prayers and thoughts are with them,” said Hynes.

Williams said Carnicle was supposed to retire in October.

The Arizona Cardinals called Arizona's Family on Monday to pledge $50,000 for Carnicle's family. If you'd like to help the family, you can donate here. The Arizona Diamondbacks also donated $5,000. There is also a Chick-Fil-A fundraiser for the family on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Deer Valley Chick-Fil-A. 100% of the donations will benefit the Carnicle Family.