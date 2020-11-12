SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The family of a man who was killed in a wrong-way crash in Scottsdale doesn't want others to experience the pain they are forced to endure. Jake Smith was heading home from work last month when a wrong-way driver slammed into his motorcycle on Loop 101 near Chaparral. Smith was killed in the wreck.
"It was like everything was in slow motion," says Christina Weise, Smith's fiancée. "The best way I can describe it is a nightmare that you want to wake up from."
Court records say the accused wrong-way driver, 25-year-old Nicholas Sajovic, was drunk and had been arrested on suspicion of DUI less than three months prior.
"He got behind the wheel knowing the consequences," says Weise.
During the suspect's initial appearance, prosecutors argued the Sajovic was a danger to the public. The judge assigned a $50,000 bond and told the suspect he would have to wear an ankle monitor if released. Sajovic has since posted bail and is no longer in custody.
Driver charged with murder after wrong-way crash on Loop 101 in Scottsdale, victim family speaks out
"He's got rights even though my son sits in a box. He has no rights," says Tina Ostrander, Smith's mother. "He can actually go out and do it again."
Ostrander says family was always important to Smith, who became a father about a year ago when baby Axel was born.
"He was in the hospital for five months before he was released. It was very hard, a lot of tears, but as soon as he came home [Jake] was just so in love with him," said Ostrander.
Through the pain, the family is speaking out to share an important message.
"I'm not down on people for drinking. Everybody does that. But at least be smart about it," says Ostrander. "Have somebody to drive you."
"I would never want any other family to feel what we've gone through," says Weise.
Charismatic and driven. That's the way Smith's family describes him. Weise says he was only trying to give his family the best in life.
"I have my son. He keeps me going every day," says Weise. "He's what I have left in Jake and his family."
Arizona's Family contacted the law firm representing the suspect multiple times for comment. So far, we have not heard back.