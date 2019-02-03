TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) - The family of the woman struck and killed by a self-driving car last year in Tempe has filed a Notice of Claim against the City of Tempe, seeking $10 million.
Dash cam footage shows the moment 49-year old Elaine Herzberg was struck and killed by an uber-self-driving vehicle as she walked her bicycle across the road outside of a crosswalk near Mill Avenue and Curry Road in Tempe last March.
Herzberg's daughter and husband have now filed a Notice of Claim demanding $5 million each as a settlement or they intend to file a lawsuit.
“I think that having a lawsuit against a municipality in particular for damages related to an unmanned vehicle operating on the road is a unique case."
Attorney James Arrowood doesn't represent either party, but says this could be a tough case because of the technology involved is so new and there haven't been any cases like this.
"The roads are designed for vehicles with drivers so the signs, the curves, the degrees of angles and those sorts of things that would ordinarily apply to a case where there's a driver in the vehicle don't necessarily apply in an unmanned vehicle."
The claim alleges the City of Tempe is liable because there was a brick pathway designed to accommodate people to cross at the site of the accident and the City failed to do three things:
1. Provide a crosswalk.
2. Properly light the area.
3. And provide other modifications that would have permitted safe crossing.
"It may be very difficult to attribute liability for something you couldn't reasonably anticipate."
Arrowood says if this case ends up in court, all eyes will be on Arizona.
"I think this particular case is going to be more than interesting with regards to legal precedents. I think it could be in a sense without being too grandiose, history making, certainly in the state of Arizona."
Herzberg's death is believed to be the first death of a pedestrian struck by one of these autonomous vehicles.
The family has already reached a private settlement with Uber.
The City of Tempe acknowledged the claim but said it can't comment on pending litigation.
(2) comments
It was her fault so try to get rich some other way.
You'll never have a million dollars. You're jealous of these people, which is pathetic.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.