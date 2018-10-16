PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The family of the Phoenix mom who was stabbed to death in front of her young daughter is thankful for the men who made sure the suspect -- the woman's ex-boyfriend -- didn't get away.
Phoenix police arrested 32-year-old Roderick Brooks for allegedly stabbing ex-girlfriend with a sword and a kitchen knife.
[ORIGINAL STORY -- 'I did what I did': Ex-boyfriend kills Phoenix woman with kitchen knife, court docs say]
Carolyn A. Colter described her daughter, Keshonna Brooks, as a loving person. She's horrified by what happened.
Colter said her 7-year-old granddaughter, who witnessed the stabbing, is doing "OK."
Keshonna's father, Michael Taylor, said she was a hard worker and had just moved into that house and had a job as a medical assistant.
Sgt. Tommy Thompson of the Phoenix Police Department explained that officers had been to Keshonna's home eight hours before her murder. He said both she and Roderick called officers to escort him into the home to get his stuff.
"There was (sic) no indications whatsoever to the officers that there was any kind of an issue, any type of anger, any type of situation to lead them to believe anything like this would occur," said Thompson.
According to court paperwork, Roderick was upset about money. He told police he believed Keshonna took about $2,000 from him before breaking up with him.
Court documents also list Roderick as a U.S. Army veteran.
Right now, he's in the Maricopa County Jail on a $1 million bond. He faces first-degree murder and burglary charges.
(2) comments
Black Lives Matter ??
"I did what I did..." Yeah, you behaved like an animal, stabbing a woman, taking her life over what? And you did it in front of a 7 year old girl, who will not go through life with this weight... so, now the state is going to do what it does and put you away for life.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.