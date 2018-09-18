TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The family of a man gunned down in Tempe Monday night said they believe he was killed over a $100 debt.
Marco Hernandez, 28, of Phoenix died at the hospital after being shot in the intersection at Priest Drive and Baseline Road. His killer ran away and is still outstanding.
“[He] had a really kind heart,” said Mayra Hernandez-Sias, Marco’s sister. “He always had something positive to say.”
She also said her brother was musical and artistic.
“He loved to make beats on the computer and he also liked to do art,” she said.
She said her brother’s girlfriend was in the car, and told her that Marco owed the gunman $100. They were trying to settle the debt when he was shot.
“We’re not releasing his name because the investigation is still going on. There's (sic) still parts of the investigation we need to complete before we can release his name,” said Sgt. Ronald Elcock with Tempe Police.
They asked anyone who has information about what happened, or about where the suspect is, to call them.
“I want them to catch him,” Hernandez-Sias said. “It’s very frustrating and upsetting that he was able to get away.”
The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with expenses.
Tempe PD is seeking the public's assistance in locating Matthew Uriarte. If you know of his whereabouts please call Tempe Police at 480-350-8311. pic.twitter.com/YRD3JSSip2— Tempe Police (@TempePolice) September 19, 2018
