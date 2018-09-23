PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona's Family has been covering problems at the Phoenix VA for years. We told you in 2016, whistle-blowers wrote a letter alleging serious problems there.
Now, the family of one of the veterans mentioned in that letter is making a plea, asking those whistle-blowers to come forward to give them closure.
Three years after Army Ranger Antouine Castaneda took his own life, his mother-in-law, Margaret Smith, said they are still searching for answers. And she said her granddaughters ask questions about their dad.
"She doesn't understand why the doctors at the VA didn't save her daddy, but she wants to go to his grave dig him up and see his bones," Smith said. "That's heartbreaking for me as a grandma."
The 2016 letter specifically mentioned Castaneda, among other veterans, saying the Phoenix VA failed him by not checking on him.
"He was considered such a high risk that they were supposed to be having someone check on him at his home, and apparently they weren't not checking on him all the time," Smith said.
He had been diagnosed with PTSD and had a traumatic brain injury, according to Smith. His family is now pushing for a bill that would track veteran suicides in Arizona. They also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Phoenix VA.
"What else are they not telling us that could have possibly saved his life?" she asked.
At the time, the letter was written by staff at the management level who for fear of losing their jobs, asked to remain anonymous. Now Smith is asking them to come forward.
"They probably went home at night and thought, if that was my kid in the military and killed himself and leaves two kids behind, I couldn't sleep at night, and him or her knowing something - it would help give us closure if they would step forward," Smith said.
We reached out to the Phoenix VA and are waiting to hear back.
