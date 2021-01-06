PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The wife of a Phoenix police officer injured in a wrong-way crash last week is thanking the community for the support she's gotten since her husband was hit.
On Wednesday, Officer Chase McCance's wife issued a statement, expressing her gratitude.
"This is a nightmare no family wants to endure. However, we have been carried through this horrific time by those around us," said Haili McCance in the statement.
She called it a "miracle" her husband is still alive. "Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers as he has a long road to recovery.
She also urged people not to drink and drive.
Chase's patrol SUV was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver near Cactus Road and 26th Street on Friday. Chase was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries and had to undergo several surgeries.
The wrong-way suspect, 22-year-old Dylan Johnson, faces a DUI and aggravated assault charge.
The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association (PLEA) has started a campaign to raise money for Chase and his family. Britt London, president of PLEA, called it a "horrible, horrible auto accident."
"He's a young man, has a young family. I believe he has a toddler at home, and his wife is expecting her second child very soon," London said. "We very lucky. We're very fortunate that [our officer] is with us today."
You can donate to the McCance family by clicking HERE and typing in Chase McCance's name.
The Phoenix Police Department would like to share the following statement from the McCance family: pic.twitter.com/jAGxxVSm7f— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) January 7, 2021
January 7, 2021