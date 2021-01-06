PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The wife of a Phoenix police officer injured in a wrong-way crash last week is thanking the community for the support she's gotten since her husband was hit.

On Wednesday, Officer Chase McCance's wife issued a statement, expressing her gratitude.

"This is a nightmare no family wants to endure. However, we have been carried through this horrific time by those around us," said Haili McCance in the statement.

She called it a "miracle" her husband is still alive. "Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers as he has a long road to recovery.

She also urged people not to drink and drive.

Chase's patrol SUV was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver near Cactus Road and 26th Street on Friday. Chase was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries and had to undergo several surgeries.

The wrong-way suspect, 22-year-old Dylan Johnson, faces a DUI and aggravated assault charge.

The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association (PLEA) has started a campaign to raise money for Chase and his family. Britt London, president of PLEA, called it a "horrible, horrible auto accident."

"He's a young man, has a young family. I believe he has a toddler at home, and his wife is expecting her second child very soon," London said. "We very lucky. We're very fortunate that [our officer] is with us today."

You can donate to the McCance family by clicking HERE and typing in Chase McCance's name.