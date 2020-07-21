PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The family of James Garcia, the man shot and killed by Phoenix police in the driveway of a home on the Fourth of July, spoke out Tuesday about the release of body-camera videos showing the moments leading up to the shooting.
The Phoenix Police Department released the new footage Monday, two weeks after releasing a video of the aftermath of the shooting.
“As a mother, I am brokenhearted for the tragic loss of my son, James,” said James Garcia’s mom, Denise Garcia. “The people that we trust the most to protect and serve, I now question. … I ask for accountability.”
Garcia was shot while sitting in a car outside a Phoenix home. Police had ordered him to get out several times, but he did not.
Viri Hernandez, the director of the grassroots activist group Poder in Action, addressed that in the family’s news conference outside the Phoenix Police Department’s Maryvale Precinct.
“He did not feel safe with the police,” Hernandez said, explaining why Garcia did not get out of the car. While standing in front of a sign reading “Justice for James” held by Garcia’s mother and sister, Hernandez said the police lied about what happened that afternoon.
“They made us believe that James was the person they were looking for,” Hernandez said. “They made us believe that James was just pointing guns at people, which is not true and is not depicted in that video.”
Hernandez said the Garcia family wants to see every video from the body-worn camera of every officer who was on the scene.
“Those cameras should be able to capture what the cops were seeing,” Hernandez said. “The footage that we saw? It does not capture a gun being pointed at the cops. … They [the Garcias] want the truth. They want answers.”
When asked if there is additional footage from the incident, Phoenix Police said "There is no additional information to provide at this time." The department added "Phoenix Police Department vehicles are not equipped with dash cams."
Officers were responding to a 911 call from a man who had been stabbed earlier in the week. According to police, that caller directed to the home where they found Garcia.
“It is not uncommon for young Latinos and Blacks to die at the hands of law enforcement,” Denise said. “As with other police shooting cases, our family and the community are unjustifiably left without answers. … Based on what we received recently, there are still a lot of unanswered questions.”
While the video released Monday shows an officer yelling, “He’s got a gun,” Denise said she did not see a weapon in her son’s hand. She doesn’t believe he was raising a gun like the police said he was.
“I’ve looked at that video – dissected it, slowly – and nowhere did I see a gun,” she said. “But what I did see my son doing was talking with his hands, holding a cigarette, and then trying to defend himself. But at no point did I ever see a gun ….” She went on to point out that several officers were there when her son was shot, but the Phoenix Police Department released videos from only two body cameras. “That, in itself, speaks volumes.”
Garcia’s sister said she believes video from other body-worn cameras, as well as that from cameras in the officers’ vehicles, will give a clearer picture of what happened. Hernandez agreed.
“We don’t want the videos that the Police Department is producing to tell a narrative that they want to tell,” she said. “We want the videos of what happened – every single second. That is what the family is demanding. That is what the family deserves.”
“Let’s find out the truth. Let’s see what’s going on,” said Rep. Richard Andrade, a Democrat who represents Legislative District 29. “This family deserves to know the truth. And that’s all that we’re asking for – justice for James.”
“Justice includes transparency,” Denis said when asked what justice for her son looks like. “It includes integrity. It includes ethics. It includes everything that the Police Department should stand for.”
“Justice starts with truth, and they want to know the truth,” Hernandez said.
Neither Garcia's family nor Hernandez talked about the fact that Garcia was wanted on felony and misdemeanor warrants. Instead, Hernandez referred reporters to the family's lawyer.
At the request of Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams, the FBI is conducting an independent civil rights review of the shooting.
