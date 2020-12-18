PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Family members describe 39-year-old April Galligan as loving, a beautiful soul and the life of the party. The Peoria mother of three was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver just weeks away from Christmas.
"Her and I were best friends and I am going to miss that so much," said Galligan's mom, Paula Antenucci.
On Nov. 29, Phoenix police said a drunk driver blew through a red light and hit Galligan's car at the intersection of McDowell Road and Third Street. Five days later, she died in the hospital with her mom and three children by her side.
"I want everybody to know what her poor body went through and that she said she was so strong. I don't want her to be forgotten," said Antenucci.
On Dec. 11, police said detectives arrested the suspect, 37-year-old Brett Stempel. He has a record of drunk driving and was convicted of a DUI in 2013.
"He destroyed a lot of lives, not only hers but her three children, 10, 18, and 20 now have to face Christmas without a mom," Curtis Antenucci, Galligan's father. "Anyone out there thinking about drunk driving, maybe think of that."
Family set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. If you would like to donate, click/tap here.