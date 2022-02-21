TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Claudia Moreno’s family is now speaking out after details of her death were revealed earlier this month.

Moreno was reported missing by her husband in November. Months later, he admitted she died after they fought, and he put her body in a storage bin for days. He now faces charges of second-degree murder.

Memories preserved in pictures are why Jennyfer Pacheco still finds a reason to smile. “She was really beautiful and smart and loving. A very protective mom, very much,” she said.

Her mom Claudia Lisette Moreno, known by her family as "Lisette," had watched her love blossom with husband Eugene Zamora, Jennyfer's stepdad. “Most of the time, it was good; they were happy. She really loved him,” Jennyfer said.

But things changed in November when her mom went missing. Zamora reported her disappearance and even tried looking for her alongside her sisters. Now, they feel completely deceived.

“He fooled us. We feel fooled. He laughed at us. He came; he spent the holidays with us,” said Elda Arredondo, Claudia’s sister.

“The way he disappeared her body is...I can’t process that through my mind,” said her sister Esther Llamas.

“We don’t know. We don’t know how to start our life again. We don’t know where to start. We don’t know how to pick up the pieces,” said Arredondo.

Zamora eventually told police he and Moreno got into a physical fight, and she died after he hit her, and she hit her head. He then admitted to authorities he kept her body in a storage bin for days before dumping it in the desert. Police found remains after Zamora led them to the area.

Jennyfer was living with her mom and Zamora at the time. This was a man who had been in her life for nearly eight years. “It hurts the most because I trusted him. He saw me go through the pain; he saw me hurt,” said Jennyfer.

Moreno’s entire family said her motto was ‘family first,’ and her three kids were everything to her.

Jennyfer wants him to know what was taken away from her and won't stop fighting until justice is served. “She’s gone. I don’t get that mother-dance at a quince, I don’t get her here for graduation, I don’t get her here for a wedding, and it hurts because those are the biggest moments she wanted to see me in,” Jennyfer said through tears.

Eugene Zamora is now facing 2nd-degree murder charges and has his arraignment Tuesday morning. All four of Moreno’s sisters said they will be there in court if and when this case goes to trial.