PHOENIX (3TV/CBS) – The family of a murdered Phoenix woman is raising the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of her killer.
Silent Witness announced the new reward -- up to $20,000 – on behalf of Chardae Todd’s family on Saturday.
Todd, 22, was found dead in the area of 41st Avenue and Buckeye Road the night of Nov. 9, 2020. She had been shot.
Todd, the mother of a toddler, was four months pregnant when she was killed.
Investigators have had very little to go on, which is why Todd’s family is asking for the public’s help and increasing the reward.
“Chardae’s daughter and family miss her and are pursuing answers as to what occurred that evening and who would have been involved in committing this senseless act of violence,” Silent Witness said.