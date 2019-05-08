GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – While it was not the sentence they wanted, the family of the Gilbert police officer murdered in 2010 is relieved that the trial of the man who killed him is finally over.
"I think walking out, I did feel that sense of peace, and I didn't have any sort of heavy weight on our shoulders," Meredith Shuhandler, the officer's older daughter, said Wednesday. "It felt good walking out knowing it was done."
The "it" she was referring to is the trial of Christopher Redondo.
A jury on Tuesday sentenced him to life in prison for the shooting death of Lt. Eric Shuhandler during a traffic stop on Jan. 28, 2010.
It took nine years for the case to go to trial. A jury convicted Redondo of first-degree murder on April 17.
The death penalty had been on the table, but the jury went another direction. One juror told Arizona's Family that the decision for life in prison was not unanimous.
"Justice wasn't served for Eric Shuhandler," Lisa Lerma said tearfully.
"We're definitely disappointed that he (Redondo) didn't get death, all of us are," said Meredith, who was 12 when her dad was shot and killed (her little sister was 10). "But we're just happy that it's done and we're all … we're all content instead of weighing on we didn't get that sentence that we wanted."
"I would just describe him (Christopher Redondo) as an animal who has no regard for human life, no regard for anyone's emotions," she continued. "I wouldn't call him human."
