MESA (3TV/CBS 5) – The parents of a 21-year-old man shot and killed by a Mesa police officer during a traffic stop last summer are suing the City of Mesa and the officer himself, and they’re demanding a jury trial.
The 29-page lawsuit was filed on Friday, July 19.
The wrongful death suit describes the July 21, 2018 incident as “the unjustified fatal shooting of Anthony Lopez … by City of Mesa Police Offices Heath Carroll …,” and accuses Carroll of using “willful, excessive and unreasonable force.”
According to police, Carroll and another officer stopped Lopez, whom they believed to be impaired, at Dobson Road and Southern Avenue at about 3 a.m. on Saturday, July 21, 2018.
The Mesa Police Department said at the time that Lopez “refused to follow directions.” Police say he shifted into reverse and hit the gas, causing his car to hit Carroll and his patrol vehicle. Mesa PD said Carroll pulled his gun after dropping his taser.
Lopez died several hours later.
Now, a year later, Lopez’s parents – Patricia and Caesar Lopez -- are suing to get “both survival and wrongful death damages under both federal and state law.”
According to the lawsuit, Lopez had a “seizure disorder” and might have had a seizure right before or during the traffic stop.
“The shooting was excessive and unreasonable because the officers could step out of the path of [Lopez’s] vehicle and because at the time of the shooting, [Lopez] was not armed and posed no immediate threat of death or serious bodily injury to any person. Moreover, there were less-than-lethal alternatives to take [Lopez] into custody,” the lawsuit reads.
Lopez’s parents also say police “failed to timely summon medical attention for [Lopez], and also failed to provide prompt medical aid to [Lopez] ….”
The monetary damages the Lopez family wants are not outlined in the suit.
