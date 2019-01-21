GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Family members of Joshua Garcia printed out 1,000 flyers to post around the Valley in hopes that someone comes forward about the hit-and-run crash.
The 21-year-old Marine was driving a flatbed truck carrying construction equipment on U.S. 60 near Higley Road on Nov. 16 when he drifted onto the shoulder and hit an abandoned car. The collision caused Garcia's truck to roll over. As good Samaritans tried to help him, another car ran him over.
"They saw him crawling out of the vehicle and like collapsing, and that's when they had pulled off and they tried to come and help him, they put up the barricades. I think there was (sic) some words exchanged, it wasn't anything real conversational, it was just grunts or something," Nora Garcia, Joshua's sister, explained. "They had just started to call 911 when the person ran over the barricades and him."
The car that hit him never stopped.
"I know an apology doesn't seem like it would mean much, but if that person had just stopped and said sorry, I think the way we feel about the whole situation could be completely different, because right now it just feels like somebody thought he was garbage on the side of the road," Nora said.
Nora said celebrating the holidays without her brother was unbearable, and that's when she realized she had to do something to track down the driver.
"It's been theorized that it's only six people that link you and any given person in this world, and so that's six people between me and the person who did this to my family," Nora said.
Nora is posting the flyers in various parts of the Valley, including auto body shops, bars and businesses.
The vehicle that hit him is described as a dark blue or black 2001-2006 Chevy Tahoe or GMC Yukon with rightside and undercarriage damage.
The Department of Public Safety said there were 4,269 hit-and-run collisions documented by state troopers in 2018. Ten of those resulted in a fatality.
