NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Family members of a father who was killed and a mother who was hurt in a UTV crash involving a pickup truck near New River are asking for help with costs of medical and funeral bills.
Terry Wibel and his wife Megan were in the UTV just south of the Road Runner bar on the Interstate 17 frontage road when they got into a crash with a pickup truck.
[ORIGINAL STORY: 1 dead, several injured after crash involving UTV and pickup truck in New River]
Both were thrown from the UTV. Terry died at the scene.
The pickup driver was hospitalized with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening. A child in the truck wasn't hurt.
Family members say Megan suffered serious injuries and has already gone through one surgery with more ahead of her. She has a broken hip socket and doctors are doing daily scans to watch her brain bruising and swelling.
They have set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for the expenses.
A UTV is a four-wheel, all-terrain vehicle where the driver and passenger(s) sit side-by-side.
