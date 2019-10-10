PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Just days after a man died in Phoenix police custody, Arizona’s Family is hearing from his family, who says they still don’t know the whole story. They say detectives have hardly spoken to them.
It was early Sunday morning when police showed up to the Circle K at 52nd Avenue and McDowell.
They say there was a fight going on, and that Alex Brown, Jr. appeared impaired and erratic. Brown’s sister, LaShan Pope-Herman, says the accounts she has heard don’t match.
“He went out with the police calmly and peacefully, from what I was told by witnesses,” she said. “The police say that he was resisting."
“While he was seated in the car he continued to resist, taking actions that were placing himself in harm's way -- harm to himself, with moving his head and trying to strike his head and so forth,” Sgt. Vince Lewis with the Phoenix Police Department said Sunday.
“I would like to hve seen that footage to see what he would have been going through,” Pope-Herman said.
She says her brother didn’t have any mental health problems. She still hasn’t gotten any details from investigators but says Brown’s wife was told Wednesday that the case was closed.
“We’re not accusing the police of anything,” Pope-Herman said. “We just wanted some answers to see why my brother walked out of that store but he died in that police vehicle."
The family is still working on funeral arrangements, and has attorneys ready to help them find answers in the case that has left them heartbroken and confused.
Arizona’s Family reached out to Phoenix police again on Thursday, and they said they have no update to give. They didn’t say whether investigators have been in touch with Brown’s family.