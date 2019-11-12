GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Accepting the death of 25-year-old Cristian Ramos, who died in a crash near 51st and Peoria avenues on Sunday, has been very difficult for his family.
“When you’re born, God sets your time," said his sister Marilyn Mondragon. "For whatever reason, it happened this way and we have to accept it. “
Pictures of Ramos as a smiling toddler and surrounded by family and friends are starting to pile up on a table in the family living room.
"He was always such a happy person," explained Mondragon. "Singing. Dancing. He was loved by many because he was a people person."
That all changed Sunday around 8:50 p.m. when Evangelina Lara, Ramos' girlfriend of two years, lost control of the car they were in and slammed into a brick wall. Lara told police that she and Ramos were arguing right before the crash.
“ We did write a victim’s statement," said Mondragon. "We did attend her court [hearing]. We were there with her family. We’re choosing forgiveness because they were both adults, and whatever happened between them in the vehicle, only them and God know. We can only go off of that."
Ramos was pronounced dead at the scene, but his sister says a witness saw Ramos breathing when he got there.
"Everybody grieves in different moments, in different ways. We have the peace of mind that he had that one moment to grasp to repent and to be with God, and he had that," said Mondragon.
As the family gathers to grieve, they're wearing the brand Ramos created: "No Signal." He sold it at First Friday, an art event that happens in Phoenix.
"He always used to make phrases, or comments or stuff," said Mondragon. "He used to say, 'All the greats die before they’re 27.' We used to laugh at him and be like, 'Well, you ain’t great. You’re not going to pass away dummy. You just turned 25.'"
For those who would like to help the Ramos family during this hard time, there is a GoFundMe page to show support.