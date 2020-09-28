TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man who was shot and killed by Mesa police on Friday has been identified.

Tempe police, who is investigating the shooting, identified the man as 21-year-old Angel Benitez.

Benitez' family held a press conference with their lawyer, Benjamin Taylor, Monday afternoon in hopes that witnesses who saw the shooting would come forward.

The incident began around 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, when Mesa officers found Benitez slumped over the wheel of a car in the parking lot of the Panda Express on Dobson Road south of the Loop 202 freeway.

When officers arrived, they discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen from Mesa earlier in the month, according to a press release from Tempe police. Officers tried to keep the car in the parking lot, but Benitez woke up and fled when he saw officers. Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop but he failed stop and headed westbound on University Drive.

Mesa officers later located the car backed up in a parking space near Evergreen Road and University Drive in Tempe.

According to the press release, Mesa officers tried to contact Benitez as he was still in the car. He originally was listening to the officer's demands and had his hands up. Police say he changed his response to them and lowered his hands towards his waistband.

Five officers, as the press release states, felt threatened and three of the officers fired shots at Benitez. The other two officers tased him. He was hit by one of the shots and was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No weapon was located at the scene.

"My son was a good son," said Benitez's mother, Ana Sandoval. "And he didn't deserve to die the way he did. He wasn't an animal. But to be shot like that. There's three cams that were used and none of them show anything because their guns were blocked. Makes no sense."

According to police, the three officers had body worn cameras on at the time of the shooting. A review of the cameras showed obstructed views and did not capture the shooting. The cameras only captured audio of officers giving commands before multiple shots are heard.

Tempe police is working with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office as the criminal investigation continues. The names of the officers involved have not been released.

This is the 39th officer-involved shooting of the year in the Phoenix area.