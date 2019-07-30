AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A West Valley family is asking for help in catching a murderer.
One month ago Jazzmond Holloway was found shot to death in his truck in Avondale.
The person who did it has yet to be arrested.
His mother, brother and sister gathered at the Avenue Police Department on Tuesday to speak publicly for the first time since his death. They’re torn up about his loss and hope someone knows what happened.
“Just the manner of how it happened. The way it happened. There is no reason that would justify any of this,” said Au'Bri Holloway, the victim's sister.
On June 30, police were called to a report of a truck crashed into a wall near 107th Avenue and McDowell Road. Inside, Jazzmond was found shot to death.
Avondale police released security photos of what might be the suspects' vehicle, hoping someone would recognize it. Still, no leads have turned up. They have yet to catch the person who killed him.
Jazzmond’s family says he was a hard worker and father to a 20-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son.
Hoping to get some answers, they’re issuing a plea to the public and anyone who knows the suspect.
“Tell the truth! Don’t hide and harbor anybody that you know is a murderer. I mean, why would you do that? Because you're going to get yourself in trouble too," said Patsy Holloway, the victim's mother. "I mean if you know something, say something. I mean, if this was your family member you would want the help too."
If you have any information, call Avondale Police or Silent Witness.
Someone who kills fir joy and needs killin did it . [scared]
