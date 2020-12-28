PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mobile home caught fire Sunday night near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix.
Phoenix Fire Department says the fire started around 10 p.m. and the first calls indicated that the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames and everyone inside was out safely.
According to Phoenix FD, the firefighters were able to protect nearby homes and successfully extinguish the fire.
Four people who were living in the mobile home have been displaced and working with Phoenix Fire Department Crisis Response Units.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.