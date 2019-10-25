Family of 4 displaced due to house fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family of four is temporarily displaced due to a fire that occurred at their home in Phoenix on Friday morning.
Crews from the Phoenix Fire Department went to the small home located in the area of 10th Street and Diane Avenue because of reports about a fire coming from the backyard.
[WATCH: Phoenix house goes up in flames, leaving family displaced]
By the time firefighters got there, Phoenix Fire said the flames expanded from the back patio to the attic and the rest of the home.
Fortunately, the fire crews contained the fire and stopped it from spreading. They did this all while saving the family of four and without anyone getting hurt.
The family who lived in the home is working with Phoenix Fire's Crisis Response Team and the Red Cross to help find them temporary housing.