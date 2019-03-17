PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A family of four was displaced Sunday after their Phoenix apartment went up in flames.
Just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Phoenix fire crews were called out to fight a first-alarm fire at an apartment complex near 32nd Street and Indian School Road.
When they arrived, they found the fire was burning in a third-story apartment in a 3-story building.
Firefighters quickly extended their hose lines up the stairs into the apartment to extinguish the fire and conduct a search of the apartment.
Ladder crews also made their way up to the roof to provide support and cut holes to check the attic.
Once firefighters had the fire under control, they were able to confirm that the family of four who lives there was not home at the time of the fire.
The quick action of the crews prevented the fire from spreading into adjacent apartments and contained the damage to the original apartment.
The fire did not extend into the attic and ladder crews did not have to cut ventilation holes.
Fire department crisis teams are working with the apartment manager to provide temporary housing in the complex for the family of four, which includes two children.
Fire investigators say it's still too early to determine the cause of the fire.
No one was hurt in the fire.
