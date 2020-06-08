PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix family plans to sue the city after their disabled 19-year-old son was shot with rubber bullets and tackled in what Phoenix police are calling a case of mistaken identity back in January. A lawyer for Dion Humphrey and his father has filed a $11.5 million notice of claim, which is the first step in a lawsuit.

Humphrey's family says he suffers from heart issues, sickle cell anemia, and asthma, and was beaten so badly by Phoenix police that he nearly died. He now needs emergency heart surgery as a result of the beating, according to his Phoenix Children's Hospital heart specialist.

This goes back to Jan. 10, when the family says police rolled up to the south Phoenix home and fired flash bangs out of their vehicles. Sgt. Tommy Thompson with the Phoenix Police Department said an Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agent identified the person as the suspect Khalil Thornton, but it was actually his younger half-brother, Humphrey.

Police then shot Humphrey in the chest with a rubber bullet. The family says Humphrey was tackled to the ground and an officer stepped on his back. The Rev. Jarret Maupin, a spokesman for the family, claims officers interviewed Humphrey for seven hours before he was returned home. That's when family members took him to the hospital where he remained in critical condition for weeks.

Police and ATF agents were looking for Thornton in connection with an armed robbery and attempted murder of a 66-year-old man on Jan. 9.

"There can be no doubt that officers should have known Dion was not who they were looking for. And there can be absolutely no doubt that any competent officer would have known after his arrest he was not the person," lawyer David. W. Dow wrote in the notice of claim. "Dion posed no danger to anyone. Police failed to do their job and identify a true suspect. Punitive damages are warranted."

The claim, which was served on May 29, seeks $10 million for Humphrey and $1.5 million for his father.

Benjamin Taylor, who also represents the Humphreys, said investigators have not released any evidence in the case. "We do not understand why it has taken so long just to receive a police report," he told Arizona's Family via email.

The City of Phoenix has 60 days from when it was served to respond to the claim. The claim also names the Phoenix Police Department, three individuals -- two detectives and a sergeant -- and "unknown officers."